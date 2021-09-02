Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $669.99

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $669.99 and last traded at $663.65, with a volume of 16258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $665.99.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $620.96 and a 200 day moving average of $536.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $1,343,473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 56.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1,842.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

