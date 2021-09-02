Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Short Interest Update

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 947,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 518,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,365.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,475 shares of company stock worth $2,809,455. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,795 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth $4,187,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth $400,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMS traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.85. 18,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.12. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

