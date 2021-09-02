Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.89.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of AAV stock traded up C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.98. 1,380,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,250. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.59.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.5378947 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000 over the last three months.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.