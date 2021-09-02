Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$7.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.61.

TSE AAV opened at C$5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.78. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.90.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.5378947 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000 over the last quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

