Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 62.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,910 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.