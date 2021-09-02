Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 186.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,485,000 after buying an additional 4,074,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,851 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 409.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,709 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $52.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

