Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 284,958 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invesco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,019,000 after acquiring an additional 70,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1,846.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,317 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Invesco by 67.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,732,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,911,000 after buying an additional 1,101,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Invesco by 47.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,830,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.