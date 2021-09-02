Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,369 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $991,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI opened at $103.43 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $66.78 and a one year high of $140.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.