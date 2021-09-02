Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,566 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $4,567,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LYB. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.