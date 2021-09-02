AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ACM traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.45. 13,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,225. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. AECOM has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.71.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

