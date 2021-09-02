Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to announce $3.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.69 million and the highest is $6.42 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $11.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 million to $18.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $63.40 million, with estimates ranging from $61.34 million to $65.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.51.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. 359,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,722. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 226,306 shares in the company, valued at $244,410.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 26,200 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 134,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,835 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 451,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

