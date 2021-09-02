Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Agiliti alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AGTI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.05.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agiliti (AGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.