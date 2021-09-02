Aigang Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Aigang has a market capitalization of $1,055.10 and approximately $60.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aigang coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aigang has traded down 98.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00058449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00139811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.82 or 0.00833367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00048508 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang (AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

