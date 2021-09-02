Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

ALRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,669. The firm has a market cap of $105.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

