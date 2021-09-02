Aimia (TSE:AIM) Trading Down 0.7%

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.96 and last traded at C$4.00. 82,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 101,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$381.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 15.65, a current ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Aimia (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.