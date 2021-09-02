Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.950-$9.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.440-$2.540 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.24.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $269.45. 11,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,577. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

