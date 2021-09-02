Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Airgain reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

AIRG stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.12 million, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.21. Airgain has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98.

Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

