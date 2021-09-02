Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.770-$1.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $707.30 million-$717.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.16 million.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $85.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.73. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $108,941.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,751. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

