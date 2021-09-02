Albertsons Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 21,136 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,078% compared to the typical volume of 1,794 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Tigress Financial cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.03. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.