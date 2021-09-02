Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) Trading Up 0.1%

Aldel Financial Inc. (NYSE:ADF) was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 45,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 79,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aldel Financial stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Aldel Financial Inc. (NYSE:ADF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Aldel Financial Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

