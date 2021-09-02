Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Cut by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 38.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $173.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $471.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.44 and its 200-day moving average is $217.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $152.80 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

