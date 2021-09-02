Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.76 billion.

