Allan C. Silber Sells 6,481 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $14,452.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Allan C. Silber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Allan C. Silber sold 29,162 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $62,698.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $76.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HGBL shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 1st quarter worth about $2,600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the first quarter worth about $372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 837.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 222,601 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 85,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

