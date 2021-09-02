Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 10,944 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,226,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 200,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,124,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,653,000 after purchasing an additional 125,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,971,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

PPC opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.21, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

