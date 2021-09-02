Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

