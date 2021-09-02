Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000.

AAWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

AAWW stock opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $78.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.21.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

