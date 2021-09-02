Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 182,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $947,580,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,543,000 after buying an additional 368,641 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after buying an additional 2,729,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,863,000 after buying an additional 1,046,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,973,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after buying an additional 703,700 shares during the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WISH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. William Blair lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $36,132.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,059.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $27,785.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,087 shares in the company, valued at $324,320.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,138. Insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

