Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Middlesex Water worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $889,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $112.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.31. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.36.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

MSEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.