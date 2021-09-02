AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Tilray by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Tilray by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000 over the last 90 days. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $13.95. 367,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,626,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

