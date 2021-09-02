AlphaMark Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1,550.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after buying an additional 160,355 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,042,000 after purchasing an additional 121,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.39. The company had a trading volume of 340,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,752,079. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

