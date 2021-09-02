AlphaMark Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in NiSource by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in NiSource by 16.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,265. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

