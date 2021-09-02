Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.6 days. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $4,238,205.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,205.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 465,490 shares of company stock worth $31,627,730. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,946 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $75.30 on Thursday. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $76.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -836.67 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.10.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

