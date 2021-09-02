Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the July 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ALVOF stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $90.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

