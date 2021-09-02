Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Erste Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.72. 76,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,650. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of -54.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $752.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

