Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Decreased by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

AMZN stock opened at $3,479.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,459.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,316.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

