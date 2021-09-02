Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,931 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $106,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,479.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,459.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,316.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.