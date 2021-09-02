Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.15.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,225. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.99. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 1.37. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $46.99 and a twelve month high of $138.96.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 39.6% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 150,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 13.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 42.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 218,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,294,000 after purchasing an additional 65,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

