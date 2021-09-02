Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Raised to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.08.

Shares of AMBA opened at $131.96 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $46.99 and a 52-week high of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -84.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.99.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 229.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 99,063 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 125.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,319 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 916.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 11.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

