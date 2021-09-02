Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AMCR traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.74. 256,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327,340. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.40.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,196,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,347 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.