Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, August 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.18 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMTB. TheStreet upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

AMTB stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $992.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.