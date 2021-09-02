Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amerant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

AMTB opened at $26.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.18 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

