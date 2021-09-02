AMERCO Plans Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, September 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

UHAL stock opened at $658.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.86. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $345.19 and a 1 year high of $677.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $609.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $593.37.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. As a group, analysts expect that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMERCO stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of AMERCO worth $18,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

