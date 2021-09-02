Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Trading Up 11.1%

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) was up 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 153,714 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 67,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52.

About Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG)

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc engages in owning, operating, and franchising fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated and franchised 35 fast casual restaurants under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States; and 1 full-service restaurant under the Hooters name in the United Kingdom.

