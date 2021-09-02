American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 969,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.76. 4,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,078. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 133.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.06 per share, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.42 per share, for a total transaction of $372,403.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 63,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,385,204 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

