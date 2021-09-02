American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $93,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 287,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 160,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Yandex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $77.87 on Thursday. Yandex has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

