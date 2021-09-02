American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,975,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,758 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.73% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $121,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA opened at $30.25 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

