American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Trading Down 0.1%

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.39 and last traded at $33.48. Approximately 39,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 454% from the average daily volume of 7,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

