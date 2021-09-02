American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,080. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,292,000 after purchasing an additional 737,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,134 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,743,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,547,000 after purchasing an additional 697,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,868,000 after purchasing an additional 661,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,318 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

