American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,927 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $167,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakview Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 568,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 231,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Wolfe Research started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

NYSE AIG opened at $54.58 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

