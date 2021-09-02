American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Receives $31.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

AOUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 6.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 11.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $38,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOUT traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.31. 440,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,692. The company has a market cap of $356.87 million and a PE ratio of 19.62. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

